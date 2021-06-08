Teen Eco-Influencer Samantha Torres Wins Climate Solutions Campaign Grant

Teen eco-influencer Samantha Torres and her high school environmental club won a Climate Solutions Campaign grant from international environmental nonprofit Grades of Green.

Manhattan Beach, CA, June 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Teen eco-influencer Samantha Torres and her high school environmental club won a Climate Solutions Campaign grant from international environmental nonprofit Grades of Green (GradesOfGreen.org). The grant was part of Grades of Green’s 2021 Climate Solutions Campaign.

According to the Grades of Green website, “This team is 100% student-led with very little to no adult support. (Samantha) Torres, a Junior, is the leader of the team and organizes everything from the meetings to the project and outreach. This team of about 40 students was very successful in inspiring their community to eat less meat and go meatless on Mondays. They garnered support from local businesses and engaged their audience to participate in their online challenge.”

Samantha and her team won the Green Influencers Award. The award comes with a $500 grant to advance the work of the team in raising awareness and engaging the community around important environmental issues.

“I was so excited when I heard the news. Our Meatless Monday campaign was a success not only within the student community but also within the community at-large,” said Torres. “The grant will help us expand our work as we continue to focus on raising awareness around critical environmental issues.”

The high school junior, who has been involved in raising awareness around environmental issues since the third grade, was named the 2020 Student Leader of the Year by Grades of Green.

“I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn from so many great people because of my connection with Grades of Green. The mentors I have had over the years have made my environmental journey so satisfying. I am thrilled about everything our club has achieved and I am committed to continuing our success.”

As part of the #MeatlessMonday initiative, Samantha is encouraging everyone to pick Monday as the day of the week that they will cut out meat. To grow the movement she encourages everyone to post images of their meatless meals on their favorite social media platform with the hash tag #MeatlessMonday.

"Samantha has done an excellent job in informing the community about the impact our food choices have on the environment," said Samantha's father Jesse Torres. "She has demonstrated how simple changes in our diet can have significant positive effects on our planet."

Samantha has partnered with the environmental nonprofit, evry.app, to help people keep track of their daily climate actions. The evry app is an environmental habit tracker. The app company recently added meatless Monday as a climate action in support of Samantha and the #MeatlessMonday movement.

Grades of Green Climate Solutions Campaign award winners can be found at https://gradesofgreen.org/climate-solutions-campaign-award-winners/.

Samantha Torres is a teen eco–influencer who has been involved in environmental outreach since third grade. Samantha is a regular speaker at city council meetings and environmental events. She has been the recipient of numerous commendations for her environmental efforts and is frequently interviewed by environmental publications. Samantha can be reached at Jesse.Torres.2009@Anderson.UCLA.edu.

