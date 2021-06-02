 Skip to main content

New York Health Welcomes Internal Medicine Physician Shoba Menon, MD

PR.com  
June 02, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Wading River, NY, June 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified Internal Medicine physician Shoba Menon, MD, has joined its multidisciplinary team of physicians. She will be practicing at 1866 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River, NY 11792

https://nyhealth.com/new-york-health-welcomes-internal-medicine-physician-shoba-menon-md/

Dr. Menon aspired to be a physician ever since she was a child and believes that being a physician is one of the most fulfilling professions.

“I want to make a difference in my patients' lives every day,” Dr. Menon says. “Being able to heal and take care of my patient’s physical and emotional health makes it all worthwhile.”

Dr. Menon earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai, India. She completed an Observership at the Neurology Clinic in Melville, NY, and served as a research volunteer at SUNY Stony Brook Department of Pediatrics. She completed her residency training in Internal Medicine at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center.

Before joining NY Health, Dr. Menon was in private practice for over a decade. She will help to continue the expansion of patient-centered care on the East End.

“I am excited to work with the wonderful team of doctors at NY Health and care for patients in my community,” she said.

To make an appointment with Dr. Menon, please call (631) 758-7003.

For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.

Contact Information:
New York Health
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
Contact via Email
nyhealth.com

