DEMA Presented the New Rocket XL Chemical Injector

PR.com  
June 02, 2021
DEMA has launched the new Rocket XL, designed for in-line injection in larger 1/2" NPT pipes, with 1/4" or 3/8" metering barbs for a wide variety of different chemistries. Single and dual barbs are also available. The Rocket injector is the most versatile venturi injector in the marketplace. The design makes it serviceable and will last forever, delivering more pressure for any application and the lowest pressure loss amongst competitive units.

Saint Louis, MO, June 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DEMA has launched the new Rocket XL chemical injector, designed for chemical injection into larger 1/2” NPT pipes with 1/4” or 3/8” metering barbs for a wide variety of different chemistries. Single and dual barbs are also available.

Ideal for Car wash or other chemical injection applications, the Rocket injector is the most versatile venturi injector in the marketplace. The design makes it serviceable and will last forever, delivering more pressure for any application and the lowest pressure loss amongst competitive units. Rocket is the most efficient competitive injector on the market. The removable nozzle and metering barb makes maintenance and repair extremely simple, extending the life of the injector and reducing the cost of ownership.

To learn more about the new Rocket XL or any other Rocket options, contact your DEMA Regional Sales Manager, their world-class Customer Service group or visit their website.

DEMA Engineering Company
Brass Clarkson
314-686-6547
www.demaeng.com

