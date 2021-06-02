Principled Technologies Publishes Kubernetes Image Processing Performance Study on Two Different Configurations of Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 Server Clusters

When running a Kubernetes image processing workload in a VMware vSphere 7.0 Update 2 environment with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 cluster with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7543 processors saved time and achieved a higher FPS rate than the cluster with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7532 processors.

Durham, NC, June 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For organizations that use machine learning (ML) to analyze data from images, saving time during any step of the process could mean reaching insights sooner. But before they can run the ML algorithms, they must first prepare the data in a preprocessing phase. On two configurations of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 cluster backed by a Dell EMC PowerStore 5000T array, PT ran a Kubernetes image processing workload similar to one that an organization might use in this preprocessing phase. They found that the cluster powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7543 processors saved time running the workload and processed more frames per second compared to the cluster with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7532 processors.

According to the report, the Dell EMC PowerEdge cluster with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors prepared over 19,000 images “in 13.9 percent less time than the server cluster with the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, delivering a 13.1 percent higher frames per second (FPS) rate. Additionally, when we compared the price of the hardware and support for each cluster, we found that they cost the same. Organizations running containerized workloads on Kubernetes with TKG could get more image processing work done with the performance benefits of Dell EMC PowerStore 5000T storage-backed PowerEdge R7525 servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7543 processors.”

For more information, read the report at http://facts.pt/ObCtwcb.

