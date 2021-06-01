A Head-to-Head Comparison Between Urikar Pro 3 and Theragun G3PRO

Los Angeles, CA, June 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When the word massage gun comes up, what always comes in mind? Is there a specific brand that is well known or you have used before? There are thousands and thousands of massage guns in the market today and most of them are not that efficient or do not deliver at all.

However, there are two interestingly popular massage guns should be noticed. The first one is Urikar Pro 3 and the second one is Theragun G3PRO. Now check out the video about the compasion between Urikar Pro 3 and the Theragun G3PRO from different aspects. Here customers will look at all their features, highlights and so much more so that they can be the judge on which massage gun they can start using.

First, look at the speeds that both offer. Theragun G3PRO offers 5 speed levels whereas the Urikar Pro 3 provides a speed of 30 that is also flexible. People can adjust how fast or how slow they want it to go while using Urikar Pro 3. Moreover, Urikar Pro 3 uses the latest lithium ion battery technology with a capacity of 2600mAh. This provides a working time of 600 minutes whereas Theragun G3PRO offers only 150 mins. With daily use of 10 mins on average, people can try Urikar Pro 3 at least 60 days on a single charge. They both have the Professional-grade motor. However, the Urikar Pro 3 uses the latest QuitePower 2.0 Technology, which makes it more powerful with lower noise level.

The Theragun G3PRO has an Ergonomic Multi-Grip while Urikar Pro 3 offers the Ergonomic 180 Rotatable grip that allows people to really hit 100% parts of their bodies while maintaining a comfortable grip. If fancy screen displays, the Pro 3 may be much more suitable because it is designed with a screen display while Theragun G3PRO does not have one.

Last but not least, if mainly look at their prices, Urikar Pro 3 goes for around $139.99 while Theragun G3PRO goes for $599. This shows that Urikar Pro 3 packs a lot of features and costs less compared to Theragun G3PRO. They both come with 2 years warranty. In conclusion, Urikar Pro 3 comes out affordable and with more features than Theragun G3PRO.It's pretty impressive to see all of the differences between the two gadgets, both of which arguably mark the beginnings of new eras for the massages. Just learn more about Pro 3 from Urikar official website.

