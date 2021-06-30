Skanska constructs higher education buildings in Fort Worth, Texas, USA for USD 105M, about SEK 880M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Tarrant County College District (TCCD) to construct new higher education buildings in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 105M, about SEK 880M, which Skanska will include in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2021.

This phase of work includes two new buildings totaling approximately 20,900 square meters. The buildings will include labs, classrooms, common areas, and offices for counselling and financial aid. Additionally, the project includes site work and extensive landscaping surrounding the new buildings.

Construction begins in July 2021. The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2023.

Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development in select markets throughout the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values, Skanska contributes to a better society by providing innovative and sustainable solutions. The Group has about 32,500 employees, and 2020 revenue totaled SEK 159 billion.

