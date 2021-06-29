Byline Bank Selects 360factors' Predict360 Risk Assessments Application and ABA Risk Library

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Byline Bank, a $6.8 billion bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, selected 360factors' Predict360 Risk Management and Assessment application, pre-populated with the American Bankers Association (ABA) Risk Library, to enhance the bank's enterprise risk and compliance program.

"The ABA Risk Library and Predict360's Risk Management and Assessments solution will enable our team to more quickly and easily evaluate risks and manage our program as we continue to serve our communities," said Michelle Johnson, Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of Byline Bank.

"We are pleased that Byline Bank is implementing this excellent resource which is free for ABA members using Predict360 and is developed from our industry-leading risk certificate courses," said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington. "The new ABA Risk Library, developed together with ABA endorsed solution provider 360factors, is an innovative offering to help banks across the country manage a constantly evolving risk landscape."

"After working with the ABA to develop its Risk Library, we at 360factors are excited to now deliver the tremendous value it brings to member banks," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "Our mission is to deliver truly advanced risk and compliance management solutions to banks and financial services organizations for less time and cost than traditional legacy approaches. We look forward to working with Byline Bank and their impressive risk team."



As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byline-bank-selects-360factors-predict360-risk-assessments-application-and-aba-risk-library-301322327.html

SOURCE 360factors