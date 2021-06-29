Eaglebrook Advisors Announces Integration with SS&C's Advent Custodial Data® Network

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors (Eaglebrook) today announced a new integration with SS&C's Advent Custodial Data® (ACD) network. The integration expands the breadth and depth of data resources available to RIAs for both discretionary assets and data aggregation.

Advisors who subscribe to ACD now have access to Eaglebrook's bitcoin and crypto SMAs reporting data, among other resources. The integration is available to firms using SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform and SS&C Advent's Axys and APX Portfolio Accounting systems. Eaglebrook is the first secure and compliant1 SMA platform to specialize in bitcoin and digital assets and is specifically designed for financial advisors. The new data integration empowers advisors to report, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset investments.

"We are thrilled to integrate with the ACD Network," said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "The ability to integrate with advisory clients allows our RIA partners to access and view their clients' bitcoin and crypto holdings within their traditional workflow."

"Each day, thousands of clients rely on our comprehensive data aggregation service," said Eli George, VP Global Data and Partnerships, SS&C Advent. "Adding Eaglebrook to the mix allows advisors to demonstrate how they differentiate their approach to investment management."

Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors provides independent financial advisors with streamlined, secure, and compliant access to bitcoin and digital assets. The firm has created the first bitcoin and digital asset separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management and reporting systems and workflows. Eaglebrook's investment products allow advisors to directly add bitcoin and other digital assets to model portfolios, and include this asset class in their overall asset allocation strategies and in clients' financial plans.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

1 Digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company, FBO AltoIRA accounts as applicable. Gemini Trust Company is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the State of New York to custody digital assets.

