PathPartner Collaborates with Intel to Deliver AI-based Weld Defect Detection to the Manufacturing Industry

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PathPartner Technology, a leading product R&D organization, today announced a collaboration with Intel Corporation to deliver an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology-based arc welding defect detection solution to the manufacturing industry. PathPartner leverages its deep expertise in building state-of-the-art AI and Machine Vision software on Intel® edge processors to help manufacturers successfully adopt the defect detection technology and expand it to address broader Industry 4.0 use-cases.

The AI technology, developed by Intel, aims to solve a costly, age-old problem of manual defect detection in the robotic welding process. It uses a deep neural network based inferencing engine to detect welding defects in a way not possible with the human eye. The solution is scalable, powered by Intel® Core™ i7 processors and uses Intel® Movidius™ VPUs and the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit to detect defects with very low latency and high accuracy.

The collaboration leverages Intel's AI technology and PathPartner's expertise in building highly efficient, AI-based software to help manufacturers evaluate, adopt and successfully productize the solution for their custom use-cases. PathPartner, owing to its breadth of industry experience, custom AI algorithm development expertise and engineering talent with hands-on experience on Intel edge processors, is well placed to support the manufacturers in their AI adoption journey.

"AI and machine vision technologies are transforming traditional manufacturing processes in ways we could never imagine before. PathPartner is extremely excited to collaborate with Intel and be at the forefront of this transformation," said Raman Narayan, Country Head, USA at PathPartner. "With our extensive experience in building custom AI-based solutions coupled with the compute horsepower of Intel edge processors, we are committed towards helping our customers successfully deploy machine vision on their smart factory floors and bring unprecedented efficiencies in their manufacturing processes."

Quick Evaluation on AWS Marketplace

The technology is available for a free evaluation on the AWS marketplace. System integrators and manufactures can quickly evaluate the technology without worrying about hardware dependencies, software installations and other dependencies. Check it here .

About the solution

To learn more about the solution, please visit the PathPartner solution page at: https://www.pathpartnertech.com/products/machine-vision-based-arc-welding-defect-detection-for-manufacturing

About PathPartner Technology

PathPartner is a product R&D and engineering specialist. We help our clients develop, productize, and maintain advanced technology products. With our full-stack engineering services, re-usable solution accelerators, and unparalleled experience in transforming innovative ideas into full-fledged products, PathPartner provides its clients with the advantage of top-of-the-line technologies, superior performance and faster time-to-market. With extensive expertise in embedded systems, computer vision, deep learning, multimedia and imaging technologies, PathPartner provides next-gen technology solutions to customers in automotive, internet of things, intelligent devices and digital media products domain.

PathPartner's catalog of products and services continues to expand. To know more details and collaborate on next-gen products, please visit www.pathpartnertech.com or write to us at marcom@pathpartnertech.com

