Yardi Enables Interoperability with NJ Health Information Network

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has integrated with the New Jersey Health Information Network (NJHIN), owned by the NJ Department of Health. Yardi, connected by Kno2®, is leading electronic health record (EHR) interoperability in senior living, as evidenced by their contribution to the state's health initiatives.

The NJHIN is the only network built to facilitate the exchange of clinical data for all New Jersey patients with their healthcare providers. As a unique system connected directly to the state's public health registries, the NJHIN allows for increased interoperability.

In partnership with Kno2, Yardi customers are participating with NJHIN to enable data sharing between senior living and acute care settings. Organizations who use Yardi EHR can now take advantage of real-time submission to NJHIN to satisfy the state's requirements outlined in Assembly Bill 4476 which created the Long-Term Care Emergency Operations Center.

"Yardi is excited to work with New Jersey to participate in their statewide interoperability initiatives," said Fil Southerland, director of health care solutions for Yardi. "Yardi remains focused on offering best-in-class interoperability for Yardi EHR® aligned with ONC, CMS and state requirements."

Available as an add-on for Yardi EHR clients, Kno2's Interoperability as a Service™ allows senior living staff to securely send and receive clinical information, including real-time submission to NJHIN. This functionality allows providers to electronically organize care between health systems and agencies, enabling use cases around value-based care and population health emergency coordination.

"For assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing providers, providing the best resident care means having clinical information readily available. Kno2's integration with Yardi EHR makes this possible," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "Connecting with the NJHIN is an important milestone. It demonstrates our compatibility with the state's health information exchange — and highlights our commitment to interoperability."

Yardi EHR clients can contact their support team learn more about the Kno2 integration. For information on Yardi's electronic health record solution for senior living, visit the Yardi EHR product page.

About Kno2

Kno2® is enabling interoperability at scale across every patient care setting with the capability to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone. Through Kno2's Interoperability as a Service™, common exchange methods including cloud fax, Direct secure messaging using the DirectTrust™ framework, patient information query with providers live on Carequality, including those connected through CommonWell Health Alliance®, IHE profiles, HL7 messaging, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), patient care networks (Referrals, ACOs, HIEs) and other forms of exchange are standardized into simple send and receive workflows, from virtually any source. The innovative technology is smart enough to determine the most interoperable form of exchange to ensure that content flows freely between systems and providers. All this functionality is available to providers and technology vendors through a simple set of REST-based APIs or through a Kno2 portal. For more information about Kno2, visit kno2.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

