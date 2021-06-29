Peraton Wins Spot on $250M U.S. Navy IDIQ to Deliver Next-Gen Hardware and Software Capabilities to Unmanned Maritime Systems

HERNDON, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a position on the Unmanned Maritime Systems Support II (UMSS II) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide hardware and software development, as well as in-service operational support, for the U.S. Navy's unmanned maritime systems. The IDIQ covers work across both unmanned surface and subsurface systems engaged in waterborne and underwater mine countermeasures missions on behalf of Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD). The IDIQ is worth up to $250 million over an eight-year period.

Peraton will compete for task orders covering a broad range of requirements, including specification and design, fabrication, installation, testing and evaluation, fielding, maintenance, training, and configuration and program management for the Navy's unmanned maritime systems.

Peraton has supported the Navy's unmanned activities since 2001. Over the span of the first UMSS IDIQ, Peraton has received twenty task orders, providing technical and operational support to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), marine mammal systems and CONUS and OCONUS Fleet units.

"We are honored to continue our decades-long partnership supporting the Navy's Mine Countermeasure (MCM) mission," said Jeff Bohling, president, Defense Solutions sector. "We are committed to delivering next-generation capabilities to the warfighter."

"Our experience fielding unmanned technology and our familiarity with the evolving needs of the fleet operator enables Peraton to provide sailors operating around the world with the critical tools they need for successful mission outcomes," Matt Clements, UUV Program Manager. "We are excited to build upon our trusted relationship with the Navy and continue supporting the nation's national security mission at sea."

