Faherty Brand Partners with NewStore To Digitally Transform Its Retail Operations

BOSTON and NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a turnkey omnichannel store solution, today announced Faherty Brand (Faherty) joins the growing list of DTC retailers that have adopted the NewStore Omnichannel Platform. With the company's combined cloud-based POS and order management as its retail foundation, the premium clothing and lifestyle brand will be able to easily scale and unlock the store revenue-drivers of modern retail.

Faherty merges timeless appeal and modern design with unparalleled quality and comfort. Founded in 2013 by Alex, Mike and Kerry Faherty, the brand currently operates 25 stores -- and also sells clothing in 300 specialty stores -- with plans to grow coast to coast in the U.S. this year. Each store is one-of-a-kind, designed from the ground up as a place to host and engage customers.

"Our brand is a true labor of love. It is why we put our customers, the community and the planet at the forefront of every decision we make," said Alex Faherty, co-founder and CEO, Faherty Brand. "As we grow, we want to be the best we can be. Having the NewStore platform at the core of our retail operations will allow us to create great shopping experiences that, like our products, last a lifetime."

NewStore is a fast, flexible and easy-to-use platform that enables retailers to unify their digital and physical retail. It brings together customer, order and inventory data into an omnichannel order management system, and makes that data available in real-time in a modern point-of-sale (POS). This empowers store associates to deliver seamless brand experiences with capabilities such as mobile checkout, endless aisle, store fulfillment, inventory management and clienteling.

"Stores are an undeniable asset for DTC brands. However, to reap the real rewards of those spaces, CEOs must leap past what has been 'tried and true' in physical retail and embrace true digital transformation. That's what Faherty is doing," said Stephan Schambach, founder and CEO, NewStore. "The rich data in our unified cloud system, leveraged by store associates on iPhone apps, will enable this family-owned, sustainably-minded brand to accelerate and capitalize on its vision for omnichannel at scale."

NewStore is a turnkey omnichannel store solution for global DTC brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first cloud platform combining POS, order management, inventory, and clienteling. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include brands such as Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Marine Layer, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

Faherty is a family business working tirelessly to create great products that last a lifetime. From the beginning, Faherty has made thoughtful decisions for their community, customers and planet. The idea for Faherty started when Alex and Mike Faherty were just kids—twin brothers surfing and daydreaming of creating a clothing brand inspired by their beach town upbringing, deep appreciation of the ocean, and the belief that life is better in the great outdoors. Since launching the brand in 2013, the Faherty family has grown to include an amazing group of like-minded, clothing-obsessed, won't-sacrifice-comfort-for-anything individuals working as a team to make Faherty a place centered around quality, sustainability, and community. There are 25 vibrant store locations across the U.S., with more to come. Learn about Faherty at www.fahertybrand.com .

