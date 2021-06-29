GroundWorx® - Global Manufacturing Partnership

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundWorx® is pleased to announce its global manufacturing partnership with Morey Corp to build its GX-1A turfgrass sensors. Morey, based in Woodridge, Illinois has eight decades of electronics ingenuity enriching lives through connectivity.

Everyone at Morey is thrilled to be working with GroundWorx.

In February, GroundWorx launched the GX-1 Platform® in North America, a turf management platform that powers proprietary soil sensors and next-gen micro weather stations. In April, the company launched in Oceania, focusing on New Zealand and Australia, and in Asia, deploying in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, and Indonesia. Now fully integrated with Morey, GroundWorx stands ready to distribute its platform to the world's golf courses and commercial properties.

"We are excited to be partnering with Morey, a company with unparalleled success in creating rugged IoT products for some of the biggest names in the world. The ability to scale quickly for customer demand is critical and Morey has proven time and time again they are a market leader," said Brad David, the Company's CEO.

Morey Corp President Ryne DeBoer said, "Everyone at Morey is thrilled to be working with GroundWorx. It is very easy to get excited about what they are doing, a smart connected product that drives business efficiency while also optimizing for water and energy savings is an obvious winner. We can't wait to see the impact GroundWorx will make in the coming years."

For golf courses, GroundWorx sells its service as a lease, requiring zero up-front costs for equipment, with a simple monthly payment. Courses may also buy the equipment and subscribe to the AI-powered platform on a monthly basis. For commercial properties, companies can deploy as little as a handful of sensors or scale to thousands of locations, all mapped within the technology with an accuracy of +/- 10 cm. Properties such as universities and resorts can add a micro weather station that brings critical weather data to their facility. GroundWorx utilizes machine learning and AI, providing predictive analytics for Turf Managers to make informed decisions leading to water conservation and staff efficiency.

About GroundWorx® - AI for Turf - GroundWorx is a wireless innovations and water conservation company that has a complete turf management platform (GX-1 Platform®) that helps Turf Managers proactively manage their turf, conserve resources, be a good steward of the environment, and develop beautiful golf courses, sports fields, and commercial properties. (www.getgroundworx.com)

PR Contact

Contact: Brad David +1 (425) 283-7600

info@getgroundworx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundworx---global-manufacturing-partnership-301321141.html

SOURCE GroundWorx