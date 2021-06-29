UPPSALA, Sweden, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage is proud to announce that Berenberg Bank now is covering Biotage through their Equity Research – Med Tech & HealthCare Services team.



This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.00 CET on June 29, 2021





About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.

Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.

Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Website: www.biotage.com.

Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: 0705 23 01 63, tomas.blomquist@biotage.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/biotage/r/berenberg-bank-is-now-covering-biotage-ab--publ---biot-,c3376120

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/705/3376120/1438068.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berenberg-bank-is-now-covering-biotage-ab-publ-biot-301321713.html

SOURCE Biotage