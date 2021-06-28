The Impact Partnership, LLC launches Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC, Partnered with Market Guard®

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Partnership, LLC, an insurance marketing organization (IMO) established in 2011 and located north of Atlanta, Georgia, has launched Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser firm with an exclusive partnership with Market Guard®.

The sub-advisor partnership with Market Guard® provides a proprietary investment methodology for portfolios, in turn, enabling financial advisors to offer a unique solution for their clients.

"Our goal at Market Guard® is to help as many clients as possible, and we knew that would take the right distribution opportunity. Impact Partnership Wealth has the capabilities to do just that," said Brad Jenkins, owner of Market Guard®. He continued to explain the benefits of this investment methodology as, " a non-emotional, methodical, mathematical, approach that signals what we believe are the three most important aspects of investing: when to hold, when to sell, and when it's time to re-enter the market. It's designed to help prevent the devastating effects of a major market crash."

As an IMO, The Impact Partnership, LLC creates innovative marketing solutions for financial professionals throughout the country and has won multiple awards while providing significant success for its financial professionals. The combination of the IMO—The Impact Partnership's already successful marketing skills paired with an affiliated sub-advisor partnership of Market Guard® presents the perfect opportunity to create the registered investment adviser firm, Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC.

"We created Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC to fill a gap in the registered investment adviser firm space with proven marketing and proprietary portfolios to provide a path to success for clients and the advisor," says Thomas Zebley, President of The Impact Partnership, LLC and Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC can provide lead generation for financial advisors, portfolios for clients, and what we believe to be a simpler way to show clients how a financial advisor can help them reach their retirement goals. This is a true partnership between the registered investment adviser and the financial advisor.

To learn more information about joining Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC and the exclusive sub-advisor partnership with Market Guard®, call 800-380-5040.

About Impact Partnership Wealth

Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC is a registered investment adviser firm. We work in direct partnership with financial advisors to help them create satisfaction for their clients. Along with model portfolios, our firm works to grow financial advisors' practices through strategic marketing, so that we can help more clients plan their ideal financial retirement futures.

Their investment approach uses a unique methodology that focuses on individual risk tolerance to help financial advisors providing wealth management services better meet the needs and comfort levels of their clients. www.ImpactPartnershipWealth.com

About Market Guard®

Market Guard® utilizes a non-emotional, methodical, mathematical approach that implements a tactical asset allocation model with the purpose of assessing the individual positions in the portfolio and signaling a possible opportune time to hold, sell, or reenter the markets.

Market Guard® provides model portfolios to Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC. These model portfolios are asset allocations designed for individuals with different investment objectives and risk profiles. Market Guard® does not have investment discretion or authority over investment allocations in client accounts or model portfolios used.

Their model portfolios are managed to specific equity and fixed income targets and are implemented through the use of ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). Globally diversified and invested in multiple asset classes from equities and fixed income and could also include commodities and real estate, Market Guard® focuses on an awareness of the individual standard deviation and maximum drawdown to each portfolio and investment methodology. www.MarketGuard.com

