Griffin Structures to manage the design and construction of a new $19.5 million community pool project for the city of Piedmont

Griffin Structures has been selected as the Project Manager for the city of Piedmont's new community pool project. Currently embarking on the first significant vertical construction project in many decades, this project will be the first Capital Improvement Bond project issued in generations. "We are exceptionally proud to have been selected for this highly anticipated community project made possible through the hard work, dedication, and grassroots efforts of current and retired city staff. As an extension of the city, we will dedicate ourselves to protecting Piedmont's investment and offer our experience on several relevant aquatic centers to bring this project to fruition", says Jon Hughes, Executive Vice President of Operations for Griffin Structures.

The new pool will replace the existing Piedmont aquatics facility opened in 1964 and operated by the City of Piedmont from 2011 until its COVID-19 closure in March 2020. Following the efforts from as early as 2002, the city will soon be accepting proposals for the early planning and design of the new aquatic facility, which is envisioned to include 13,500 square feet of water throughout multiple pools for a variety of competitive aquatic activities and leisurely use, bathhouse, and additional features.

The Griffin Structures team will manage the implementation and success of the project's more unique features, including the incorporation of green building standards, which the Griffin team is also overseeing for the city of Mountain View's Rengstorff Park Aquatic Center. In addition, the project site will require swift coordination to address parking constraints while maintaining ongoing communication with adjacent properties to minimize impacts to the community. Visit the project's website page for more information as this project continues to develop.

