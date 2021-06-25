Interval International And Breckenridge Grand Vacations Extend Long-Standing, Exclusive Agreement

MIAMI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announced the renewal of its affiliation agreement with Breckenridge Grand Vacations. Under the exclusive, multi-year agreement, Interval will continue to provide membership and exchange services for owners of the four Colorado properties developed by the company: Grand Colorado on Peak 8, Grand Lodge on Peak 7, Grand Timber Lodge and Gold Point Resort.

"For decades, we've counted on Interval as more than our exchange provider," said Nick Doran, BGV's Chief Operating Officer. "They've proven to be a leader in the industry, and an invaluable part of our team. As our company has grown, Interval International has consistently supported our business objectives. We know we can entrust them with our business and with our owners."

"We are thrilled to extend our affiliation with such a well-respected company that is recognized for delivering the highest quality accommodations and customer service," said Marcos Agostini, senior vice president of business development, Interval International. "We're very proud to be a part of their success and look forward to working with Nick and his team to continue supporting the expansion of their business."

The four Breckenridge Grand Vacations properties are located at or nearby the Breckenridge Ski Resort, a skier and rider's paradise. The residences at the Grand Colorado on Peak 8, located just steps from the Peak 8 base area, are inspired by the resort's sublime alpine surroundings. The mountain-modern décor incorporates contemporary natural materials such as stone fireplaces and private balconies framing breathtaking mountain views of the ski area and beyond.

The Grand Lodge on Peak 7 is conveniently located steps from the Peak 7 base area, close to the Independence SuperChair. It also sits on the BreckConnect Gondola route at the Peak 7 turn station, providing direct access to Peak 8 as well as historic downtown Breckenridge.

Grand Timber Lodge offers a comfortable family atmosphere with casual elegance built to relax and inspire. Located just steps from the Snowflake chairlift, numerous hiking trails and a short distance from Breckenridge's Historic Main Street, Grand Timber Lodge offers an exceptional location for a well-rounded Breckenridge family vacation.

Another great location for families, Gold Point Resort boasts unparalleled, breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains and the Breckenridge Ski Area from each of its spacious condominiums. The resort features fully equipped units that range in size from studios to three-bedroom penthouses.

Boasting 5 peaks, 2,908 skiable acres, 187 ski trails served by 34 lifts, and four terrain parks, Breckenridge Ski Resort offers unforgettable skiing and riding for all ability levels. The popular destination also offers numerous cultural, shopping, and dining options and a host of outdoor activities for families and adventurers in all seasons. Visitors can explore Breckenridge's sizeable historic district, with more than 254 Victorian era buildings.

New purchasers at Breckenridge Grand Vacations properties will be enrolled as individual members of the Interval Network and Interval Gold® or as members of Club Interval Gold®; entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.7 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

