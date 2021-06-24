AIR Asset Management Life Settlement Multi-Strategy Fund Surpasses $160 Million in Assets

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR Asset Management, a hedge fund management firm focused on longevity-linked investments such as life settlements and annuities, announced that the AIR U.S. Life Fund II strategy has exceeded $160M in assets under management. The strong increase in the strategy's assets has helped fuel AIRAM's rapid pace of growth as a firm. Despite the challenging environment over the last 18 months, AIRAM has increased assets under management to over $430M. The firm believes this is a testament to the value and stability they provide for their investors.

"With high stock market valuations and a challenging yield environment with rates at historically low levels, many investors are seeking diversification and downside protection," explains Stephen Luongo, Chief Investment Officer of AIRAM. "Our multi-strategy approach, designed to deliver consistent annual returns with low correlation to traditional financial investments, has been increasingly attractive to investors, which is why the strategy's assets have more than doubled this year," continues Luongo.

Since its inception in August 2017, the strategy's goal has been to provide long-term capital appreciation and minimal correlation to traditional asset classes. It invests in a proprietary portfolio of life insurance policies, life-contingent annuities, and related private credit opportunities. Its edge is its superior access to the life settlement and annuity markets, providing unique investment opportunities.

"This achievement is a testament to investor confidence in AIR Asset Management and our differentiated strategy. It also underscores the benefits of investing in life settlements, which are driven by the potential for diversified returns, low-risk profile, and the opportunity to participate in socially responsible investing," says Richard Beleutz*, Chief Executive Officer of AIRAM.

About AIR Asset Management

AIR Asset Management is a rapidly growing hedge fund management firm founded in 2014 and based in downtown Chicago. As an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor, AIRAM provides qualified investors with unique growth opportunities in longevity-linked investments such as life settlements and annuities. The firm's objective is to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns largely uncorrelated to traditional asset classes and equity markets. AIRAM is also a strong believer in socially responsible investment strategies, and we promote these efforts through our voluntary membership in the Principles for Responsible Investment.

* Richard Beleutz is the Chief Executive Officer of AIR Asset Management and a registered agent of RainMaker Securities, LLC. Member FINRA / SIPC. Find information about Rainmaker Securities and its agents on BrokerCheck.

