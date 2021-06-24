QUODD's Market Data Fuels the Digital Experience for Online Trading Platform, iFlip

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announces a key data provider partnership in the online trading space. This partnership combines QUODD's comprehensive offering of real-time market data with iFlip's AI technology to fuel the next frontier of fintech innovation.

The rise of online trading platforms is democratizing consumer access to the market. Providers are choosing flexible data providers like QUODD to help reduce total cost of ownership. "Our product relies on AI technology to give our investors an edge to optimize their wealth and reduce their risk," says Kelly Korshak, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of iFlip. "We chose QUODD as our data partner because they value innovation by offering flexible data formats to meet our evolving needs."

"The continued growth of the fintech application space aligns itself nicely with QUODD's mission of providing market data fuel that is easy to access and cost effective" says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "We are very excited to partner with this cutting-edge platform and look forward to playing a part in their success."

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. QUODD is a portfolio company of Financeware, an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About iFlip

The big wigs on Wall Street aren't sitting around, waiting 10, 20, 30 years for their money to grow. They are taking action, using powerful technology to predict market movement, capitalize on opportunities and minimize losses. So why isn't the average investor? At iFlip, we wanted to level the playing field. That's why we built the SmartFolio, the first ever truly intelligent portfolio designed exclusively for individual investors. We put the power of A.I. and algorithmic investing in the people's hands, because we believe you don't need to be an expert to invest like one. Visit iFlip at https://iflipinvest.com/

