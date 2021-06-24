Red Wing Shoes Takes a Major Step Towards End-to-end Omnichannel Order Fulfillment with Tecsys Software

Global footwear company adds traction to its digital commerce and B2B2C channels with investment in SaaS supply chain execution software.

MONTREAL, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX:TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced that Red Wing Shoes, a Minnesota-based global boot company, has implemented Tecsys' order management software to power its omnichannel distribution operations and enable unified commerce. The Tecsys platform will serve as a central cog in the retailer's order fulfillment capabilities, orchestrating incoming orders from front-end systems and giving Red Wing Shoes customers a streamlined cross-channel experience.

Red Wing Shoes brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 525+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners, and owned e-commerce platforms. Previously, Red Wing Shoes relied on multiple siloed buying channels that limited the company's ability to provide seamless shopping experiences between channels. Tecsys' order management system provides Red Wing Shoes sophisticated tools to connect those channels and develop its omnichannel commerce strategy to ensure positive customer experiences however and wherever customers shop.

"We turned to Tecsys to help us modernize our omnichannel infrastructure, and the results have been very positive," says Dennis Keane, CIO at Red Wing Shoes. "From selection through to implementation and execution, the Tecsys team helped us chart a course for more resilient and more profitable retail fulfillment operations. Not only does the Tecsys platform enable us to fulfill orders more economically through consolidation and dynamic routing, but we are also able to cater to a new segment of digital consumer by providing more channels, more flexibility, and better access to inventory. We are agile in our online order fulfillment capabilities, and we know that we are in good hands with the team at Tecsys."

Tecsys' dynamic retail supply chain platform connects fulfillment siloes, enabling retailers to pick, pack and ship orders through data-driven algorithms, factoring in fulfillment flexibility, inventory availability, intelligent order orchestration and routing, and cost to fulfill. As Red Wing Shoes continues to calibrate for post-pandemic commerce, the Tecsys platform provides the flexibility to adapt to dramatic shifts in buying patterns and fulfillment expectations.

Red Wing Shoes has likewise implemented a B2B2C process in which the retailer will function as a logistical intermediary in facilitating the end-to-end buying journey. This fulfillment channel provides customers of Red Wing Shoes and its subsidiary brands a unified and convenient digital shopping experience through multiple avenues, allowing the retailer to digitally extend access to its products without traditional retail infrastructure requirements.

"Done right, unified digital commerce is fueling retailer growth beyond traditional boundaries. It is a massive opportunity that any brand can tap into with the right technology," says Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "In the age of Amazon, customer expectations are sky high, and they expect to be able to buy any brand, anywhere at any time. Red Wing Shoes is equipping itself for that ecosystem, and we are delighted to provide the technology to fuel their digital fulfillment agility."

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of work, safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota, today the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories including a collection of Heritage styles created for any occasion; Irish Setter®, the footwear brand of choice for hunters and workers who want uncompromising quality and technological innovation; Vasque®, a pioneer of performance hiking footwear; WORX™, a trusted brand for the industrial safety footwear market; and S.B. Foot Tanning Company, one of the largest U.S. producers of fine tanned leather for footwear and leather goods. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 525+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners, and owned e-commerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing and Potosi, Missouri. For more information, please visit RedWingShoeCo.com.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

