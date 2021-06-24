Proctorio Selected as FAA-Approved Test Administrator of The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio has been selected as an FAA-approved Test Administrator (TA) of The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST), along with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), the University of Arizona Global Campus, and 12 other organizations. TRUST is a collaboration between the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the drone community to provide TRUST and educational safety material to Recreational Flyers in the United States.

The FAA developed TRUST in three stages. First, they developed the test's content with input from key drone stakeholders. Next, the FAA issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking to work with possible TAs on the administration of the test. And finally, the FAA is currently working to make the test available to Recreational Flyers through FAA-approved TAs within the public and private sectors.

As of June 9th, 2021, the FAA estimates that there are approximately 870,000 registered drones in the United States, 360,000 of which are commercial and 510,000 of which are recreational drones. The FAA also estimates that only 230,000 remote drone pilots have been certificated to date. Designating FAA-approved TRUST TAs will help ensure that the public is aware of drone-flying regulations and best practices on how to operate drones in our nation's airspace.

Mike Olsen, Founder and CEO of Proctorio, said: "As a Recreational Flyer myself, I respect the FAA's commitment to providing a safe and regulated drone-flying experience for pilots across the country. Proctorio is proud to be a pioneer on the cutting edge of deploying TRUST, issuing completion certificates, and educating Recreational Flyers."

