WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Ray Talent Agency presents a Pre-BET Celebrity Gifting Suite taking place in West Hollywood on June 24th, 2021, 12-2 PM.

Eight Ray Talent Agency is excited to bring its 1st celebrity gifting suite to West Hollywood, guest will enjoy gifts from our sponsors, Belaire champagne & sounds by celebrity DJ Giselle Peppers while networking with talent from every realm of the entertainment industry.

Sponsors Include: JLab, Belaire, Black Beverly Hills, Thirteen by James Harden, Friendly Farms, Rocco's WEHO, Odaingerous, Kollectin, Liquid Death Mountain Water, Fortis Plus Logistics, ViimFit, Zence, Dr. O Beauty, I AM Musicology, Hallstien Water, TruthBlack, BatMe! Cosmetics, Manly Handz, Summer Colony Living, Renew Your Body Butters, Prideful Patchez, The Coffman Agency, Medicated Melanin, LoveThySkin, My Curated Box and more.

Invited Guests Include: Tone Stith ( Recording Artist ) Flo Milli ( Recording Artist ) Jadah Blue ( Recording Artist ) Maeta ( Recording Artist ) Nnena ( Recording Artist ) Joivan Wade ( Actor ) Ogom "OG" Chjindu ( TV Personality ) Kwame Alexander ( Professional Athlete ) Porsha Coleman ( Actress ) Masika Kalysha ( TV Personality ) Gregg Daniel ( Actor ) Richard Nevels ( Actor ) Kelvin Hair ( Actor ) Karlee Perez ( Actress ) Kaylor Harris ( CEO Kaylor Kianna LLC ) OBN Jay ( Recording Artist ) Quayshaun Carter( Actor ) Dwen Curry ( Actress / TV Personality) Carl Anthony Payne ( Actor ) Patrik & Pol ( Fashion Designers / TV Personalities ) Vincent Powell ( Recording Artist ) Brittany Hall ( Actress ) Muni Long ( Recording Artist ) Danielle Young ( Celebrity Journalist ) Rosea Pichardo ( James Harden's Team ) Jamar Hart ( Celebrity Stylist ) Bryan Jordan ( Professional Athlete ) Sheléa McDonald ( Recording Artist ) Ajanee Hambrick ( Recording Artist ) Kris Wilkes ( American Basketball Player ) Lexie Stevenson ( Actress ) Montana Tucker ( Recording Artist ) MargiePlus ( TV Personality ) Ace of Spades ( Tik-Tok Influencer ) Teamarrr ( Recording Artist ) Terence ( T ) ( Recording Artist ) Monti Washington ( Actor ) Suekay Deniz ( Beauty Influencer ) Milan Christopher ( TV Personality ) Lijah Liu ( Recording Artist ) AmberLee Whittington ( Actress / Social Change Activist ) Suge Jacob Knight ( TV Personality ) Tyler Jacob ( Recording Artist ) Odain Watson ( Celebrity Fashion Designer ) E J King ( Celebrity Stylist ) CECE Hendricks ( TV Personality ) Brandon Bill$ ( Recording Artist ) Jay Reeves ( Actor ) TMG Fre$h ( Recording Artist ) Mykell Wilson( Recording Artist ) Krizz Kaliko ( Recording Artist ) Joey Reed ( Tik-Tok Influencer) Tavan Hanley ( Tik-Tok Influencer ) Antonique Smith ( Actress ) Jess Rodriguez ( Management ) Westside Boogie ( Recording Artist ) Edsel "Tre Ace" Alexander ( Recording Artist ) Eloho ( TV Personality/ YouTube Sensation ) InkMonstarr ( Recording Artist ) TayF3rd ( Recording Artist ) Slink Johnson ( Actor / Comedian ) Frankie Blair ( Actress ) De'Vante Harris ( Professional Athlete ) Mike Strong ( Actor ) Tezlyn Harris ( TV Personality ) Elijah Boothe ( Actor ) Siobhan Bell ( International DJ / Producer ) RMR ( Recording Artist ) Trevor "Tha Rift" Donnelly ( Recording Artist ) NAO ( Model ) Jeffrey Pascal ( Fashion Designer ) and more.

Media Contact:

Elton Qualls-Harris

Elton@eightrayagency.com

