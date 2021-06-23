 Skip to main content

NASA Selects Center Administrative Support Services II Contractor

PRNewswire  
June 23, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Center Administrative Support Services (CASS) II contract to CeleraPro LLC of Reston, Virginia, to provide administrative support services at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

The performance based, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) has a potential mission services value of $18.9 million and a maximum potential IDIQ value of $2.6 million. The one-year base performance period begins August 1, followed by four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA's discretion.

Under the Historically Underutilized Business Zone set-aside contract, CeleraPro will be responsible for providing a wide range of professional administrative support including clerical services, administrative services, and records maintenance services to the Office of Human Resources at Marshall and Michoud.

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

