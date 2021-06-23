Polttimo Group Aiming to Harvest Business Data with Infor

HELSINKI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Finnish grain, malting and food manufacturing company Polttimo has implemented Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage in five European countries. Delivered via multi-tenant cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Lithuania, the application will help harmonize technology and ways of working leading to better traceability and operational transparency. Simplifying processes will improve quality controls and reporting. All this will ultimately increase operational efficiency and enable the company to optimize the operating model.

Following a thorough review of the market, Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage was chosen, and one of the key criteria was Infor's domain expertise and industry-specific functionality. The application will replace several existing ERP systems and deliver the benefits of standardization to the entire Polttimo Group.

Polttimo decided to go with a multi-tenant SaaS solution due to the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and the ability to immediately benefit from new innovations that are delivered from Infor on a regular basis. They also saw the benefits of always having an up-to-date solution with reduced need for major upgrades.

Polttimo expects to see an increase in the transparency and subsequent control of key business metrics, better business continuity, improved efficiency and collaboration with stronger quality controls, and preparedness for an evolution towards integrated business planning.

"It is testament to the skills and collaboration of Infor and Polttimo that we have been able to implement a common ERP platform amidst some of the most challenging conditions," said Teemu Pohjola, CFO of Polttimo Group. "We have completed more than 80% of our go-lives remotely, and we look forward to leveraging the benefits of the new ERP."

"We continue to support a growing number of leading Nordics businesses as they undertake substantial initiatives to improve their competitive positions," said Malte Ekedahl, Infor vice president for the Nordic. "This investment by Polttimo is another endorsement of our cloud industry-specific strategies that can help deliver best practice programmes to companies that are looking for a transformation."

