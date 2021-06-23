Brillient Awarded Digitalization Contract by Bureau of Fiscal Service (BFS) for Matured Unredeemed Debt (MUD) Program

RESTON, Va., Jun 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that the Bureau of Fiscal Service (BFS) has awarded them a Full & Open contract to help BFS digitalize savings bond data stored on microfilm.

Under this program, Brillient will digitalize and extract savings bond data from microfilm utilizing advanced machine learning and Intelligent data capture algorithms, which are a foundational element of Brillient's Digital Transformation suite enabling agencies to provide friction-free services to citizens and businesses.

"We are delighted to provide the Fiscal Service an innovative AI-based solution to extract data from millions of savings bond images on microfilm. The solution expands Brillient's support to federal agencies as they transform to fully digital operations, which in turn brings the benefits of higher efficiency and improved citizen services," said Edward Burrows, Vice President of Intelligent Solutions.

Richard Jacik, Brillient's Chief Digital Officer, added that "Our solutions engineering approach is designed to identify quantifiable returns for advanced technology solutions. Our solution for BFS is built on years of experience transforming and automating federal processes with emergent technologies. We're pleased to expand our support of Treasury with this important initiative."

