La Fontaine Memory Care Joins SilverPoint Senior Living

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living announced a new partnership with La Fontaine Memory Care. This partnership will bring a proven assisted living and memory care management team with experienced professionals and an engaged program to benefit the residents of La Fontaine of Frisco.

"As SilverPoint is continuing to grow, we want to be strategic as we add to the portfolio of communities we manage. We truly connected on a personal level with the ownership group and both agreed that SilverPoint can add value to the La Fontaine community," says Shawn Corzine, Chief Executive Officer at SilverPoint. "We are thrilled to add La Fontaine Memory Care to the SilverPoint family."

"We are excited to partner with SilverPoint and look forward to working with them at La Fontaine Memory Care. Paramount Healthcare's expertise has historically focused on individuals needing skilled nursing care. Since La Fontaine Memory Care is our only assisted living community, we felt it was crucial to partner with a management team that had an excellent reputation for providing the best assisted living care and leadership to our residents and employees. We were very purposeful in choosing the partner to help us manage La Fontaine," says Lauren P. Golden, Owner of La Fontaine. "With SilverPoint, we felt not only the personal connection with the ownership and management, but also we saw first-hand their commitment to caring for individuals in assisted living communities. We truly look forward to watching them make every day for our seniors at La Fontaine a better day than yesterday!"

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas senior living management company that specializes in operating independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their management services include portfolio management; development and acquisition; accounting and financial; marketing and sales; and IT and digital transformation. SilverPoint is strongly committed to its five core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity, and dignity, and is known for its signature Engaged Life program in which residents enjoy a person-centered care approach designed to make their lifestyle more similar to home. It is also a certified 2021 Great Place to Work®. For more information about SilverPoint Senior Living, please visit www.silverpointsl.com or call 830-730-4472.

