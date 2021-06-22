Clarifai Partners with U.S. Army C5ISR's Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate in CRADA for Large Scale Data Labeling

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a leading AI lifecycle platform provider for managing unstructured image, video, audio and text data, announced today that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement or CRADA with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), C5ISR Center, Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD). The CRADA will address the need for quick and accurate labeling of large-scale EO/IR data to improve data understanding and algorithm development. The U.S. Army will evaluate Clarifai's Scribe Labeler product to create high-quality training data. related to combat ready night vision and electronic sensor applications

"This CRADA provides Clarifai with an accelerated path to helping the U.S. Army improve every aspect of the data annotation process for building artificial intelligence applications." said Dr. Matt Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO. "We are excited to partner with the U.S. Army and continue to improve our products to ensure they truly optimize critical workflows needed across the U.S. military to deploy combat-ready AI."

"The U.S. Army can reduce costs, time, and risk of R&D to achieve mission goals by leveraging commercial industry expertise and resources," said Clarifai Public Sector advisor, Major General Barbara Fast, U.S. Army, (Ret).

"Public-private partnerships can accelerate the fielding of warfighting capability by leveraging Department of Defense (DoD) laboratories and commercial technology, while in this case, potentially providing AI efficiencies across DoD by reducing duplicate costs that arise from multiple data labeling efforts across the department," said Ellen M. Lord, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S).

Clarifai has long served the missions of the U.S. federal government, including the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and Civilian agencies, with state-of-the-art computer vision and natural language processing AI solutions. Clarifai helps government and defense agencies make sense of their unstructured image, video, text and audio data, transforming it into structured data to increase information and gain knowledge.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is the leading independent provider of artificial intelligence for unstructured image, video and text data, which it delivers to its enterprise and public sector customers through an end-to-end computer vision and NLP platform to manage the entire AI lifecycle. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in computer vision AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 90 employees in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com .

