Trinity Western University for Executive Director, Human Resources

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Trinity Western University, based in Langley, British Columbia, has partnered with Lock Search Group in their search for the position of Executive Director, Human Resources.

Trinity Western is Canada's largest independent Christian liberal arts institution, with a comprehensive enrolment of more than 5,000 students across all programs, a staff of over 800 employees, and over 30,000 alumni in more than 80 countries around the world.

The future of Trinity Western is an exciting one. The University has experienced year-over-year enrollment growth for the last four years and have a wide range of capital projects underway to accommodate this new chapter of growth and expansion.

The Executive Director, Human Resources (ED, HR) works closely with the Senior VP Business Administration in developing, driving, and implementing key HR strategies in alignment of the University's Strategic Plan. The position calls for actively engaging members of the University community in the achievement of its people goals through collaboration, relationship building and by providing best HR practices in support of effective operations.

Key Responsibilities will include Strategic Planning, Human Resource Department Leadership, Recruitment and Human Resources Department Management, and other related duties as required.

The Executive Director, HR will possess a Degree in HR Management or a relevant discipline and a minimum of ten (10) years human resource experience including several years in a senior leadership role. Experience in a post-secondary environment is an asset; CHRP or equivalent professional human resources designation is preferred.

Strong business acumen, excellent communication skills, and effectiveness in complex work environments are essential to success in this role.

The ideal candidate will be a Human Resources professional with maturity and commitment as an evangelical Christian leader, one who demonstrates a keen desire to serve in work, church, family, and community, along with a firm commitment to Trinity Western's Mission, Core Values, Community Covenant, Statement of Faith, and Vision.

Interested candidates are invited to contact Lock Search Group, the chosen Executive Search partner for this opportunity.

Lock Search Group is a national search firm that specializes in identifying world class executive leaders for governing boards and decision makers. You may view the full position description on Lock Search Group website:

https://locksearchgroup.com/opportunities/?rpid=464145&postid=Nj0kzyo5v_A

