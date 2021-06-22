Marick Group Awarded Learning Management System Contract through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marick Group, LLC, a Human Capital Management services provider, today announced it has been awarded a Region 4 Education Service Center national contract to deliver Cornerstone people development solutions through OMNIA Partners. This national contract allows Marick and Cornerstone to reach state and local governments, and other public sector organizations without going through a time and resource intensive procurement process.

"We are excited to have won the opportunity to work with OMNIA on this cooperative purchasing contract, which will help us and Cornerstone support the needs of our public sector clients," Said April Behtash, Managing Director, Sales and Delivery, Marick Group. "Marick is a go-to trusted advisor in the talent management space, and Cornerstone is recognized as a leading people development software provider. Our partnership allows our clients to realize their potential by recruiting, training, and managing top talent."

People development software and services are available through this contract to public sector organizations in all 50 U.S. States and the District of Columbia. The contract is established for a three-year period of performance through April 30, 2024, with an option to renew for two (2) additional one-year periods through March 31, 2026.

Cornerstone's people development solutions include:

Learning Management

Career Development

Content

Recruiting

Performance Management

Succession Planning

Marick Group services provide:

Implementation Services

Technical Consulting Services

Migration Services

Project Management Support

Post- Go Live Support

Training Services

About Marick Group, LLC

Marick Group is a go-to trusted advisor in the Human Capital Management software space. With unparalleled industry knowledge and experience in the public sector, they deliver customized solutions that perfectly fit their clients' needs. https://www.marickgroup.com/

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is one of the largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organizations dedicated to public sector procurement. Their purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and relationships, making OMNIA Partners a valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. Learn more at https://www.omniapartners.com/publicsector.

