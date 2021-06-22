Primer Announces Strategic Alliance with Microsoft to Make Leading AI Solutions Easily Available; Primer to be Natively Supported On Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft to collaborate on taking leading AI solutions to market and making them more easily accessible, especially for government customers. The collaboration will make Primer's Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities available and natively supported within Microsoft Azure, enabling rapid deployment for Azure customers.

With Primer available on Azure, Primer and Microsoft will also work together to pursue strategic government contracts and customers. Today, there exists exponentially more data than any team of human analysts could ever hope to effectively analyze—and the increasing amount of new data generated every day means we'll never catch up, without help. This issue of information overload plagues every organization that uses data, especially in the government and defense sectors where lives can depend on quick, accurate data-driven decision-making.

By collaborating to make Primer available on Azure, including for Azure Government classified region customers, Primer will be able to better serve the most sensitive mission-critical needs of the US government and its allies.

"We want to meet our customers where they are, and historically with the government and defense sectors, that's meant on-premise deployments for our NLP platform. But in line with larger Pentagon efforts to stitch together the different military branches via the cloud, we're hearing from our government customers that they want the flexibility to be able to use our products both in the cloud and on-premise," said Sean Gourley, CEO & founder at Primer. "Working with Microsoft gives us the ability to reach more customers and enable them to get quickly up and running on our language engines and NLP technology via Azure."

"To best serve the needs of our customers, we are always looking for the most cutting-edge solutions and products. With Primer, we quickly realized there was a healthy demand for Primer's leading NLP solutions and natural overlap between our government customers," said Andy Hickl, Principal Group Program Manager, Azure Global at Microsoft. "We're pleased to make Primer available within Microsoft Azure so that new customers, or customers with an urgent need, can rapidly deploy Primer to start making sense of their data."

Since it was founded in 2015, Primer has supported analysts, decision-makers, and warfighters to use information for situational awareness and operations. Last year, Primer announced a contract with the United States Air Force and Special Operations Command to build the first NLP platform to automatically identify and assess suspected disinformation. Primer also added retired General Raymond Anthony "Tony" Thomas III (USA) and retired Lieutenant General VeraLinn "Dash" Jamieson (USAF) to its Advisory Board, joining former Principal Deputy Director of Intelligence Sue Gordon and others.

About Primer

Primer builds machines that can read and write. We make it easy for organizations to bring industrial grade NLP into their mission-critical operations. Primer's technology is deployed by some of the world's largest government agencies, financial institutions, and Fortune 50 companies. For more information, please visit https://primer.ai/

