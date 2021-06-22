Lume Cannabis Co. and 313 Presents Announce Exclusive Cannabis Partnership

DETROIT, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lume Cannabis Co. ("Lume"), a Michigan-based cannabis company with a rapidly-expanding retail footprint, today announced an innovative partnership with 313 Presents, Detroit's premier live entertainment company. Through this deal, Lume will become the exclusive cannabis brand of 313 Presents' DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. The announcement represents the very first integrated, activated cannabis partnership in 313 Presents' portfolio, which will include marketing opportunities spanning culture, music and entertainment.

Per the five-year agreement, DTE Energy Music Theatre will include Lume branding throughout the venue, including widespread signage, a dedicated 6,000 square-foot "Tree House" lounge and satellite activations throughout the venue. Located inside DTE Energy Music Theatre's West Entrance, Lume's newly built "Tree House" provides ample outdoor space for concert goers to socialize and enjoy food and beverage offerings. Cannabis consumption and purchase is not permitted on-premises; however, the lounge contains indoor areas where guests can purchase Lume-branded merchandise and learn about the company's retail offerings across its 18 off-site recreational dispensaries.

"We're thrilled to announce this dynamic marketing partnership with 313 Presents, which provides educational opportunities to expand cannabis' place in wellness, recreation and lifestyle settings," said Dave Morrow, CEO of Lume Cannabis Co. "Lume is actively leveraging live events and strategic brand partnerships to bring communities together and create memorable experiences. We look forward to building a strong, lasting relationship with 313 Presents."

Ranked #1 in the top 100 amphitheaters worldwide in Pollstar's 2019 Year End Rankings, DTE Energy Music Theatre is an iconic music venue in Michigan that has hosted a wide array of talent since opening in 1972. The venue accommodates 15,000 attendees and hosts an average of 50 live events each summer, featuring some of the most renowned names in music and entertainment.

"Lume's innovative marketing strategy and emphasis on live events makes them an ideal partner of DTE Energy Music Theatre," said Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents. "This relationship provides our guests with a unique opportunity to learn more about another leading lifestyle brand."

Inspired by the soul of Detroit, 313 Presents promotes and produces concerts, theatrical productions, sporting events and shows at six world-class venues across southeast Michigan, including Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. DTE Energy Music Theatre's 2021 event lineup includes performances by Chicago, The Black Crowes, Dave Matthews Band, Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, KISS, Brad Paisley, Alanis Morissette, Zac Brown Band and many more. Please visit 313Presents.com to see the full schedule.

The partnership is well-timed with the reemergence of live events and the launch of Lume's new brand campaign, "Life, Amplified." The campaign celebrates how cannabis can be safely enjoyed in live entertainment, health, fitness, wellness and other day-to-day settings. The company will announce additional lifestyle partnerships with groups in these categories in the coming months. Lume kicks off the campaign and summer season with their outdoor Yoga on the Lawn event produced in partnership with Citizen Yoga, taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, July 24 at 9:00am.

Lume currently operates more than one million square feet of cultivation in Michigan and is planning to add 22 retail locations by year-end for a total of 40 recreational dispensaries in Michigan. To learn more about Lume, please visit lume.com.

The sponsorship agreement was brokered by Connect Partnership Group.

About Lume Cannabis Co:

Lume is a Michigan-based cannabis company focused on quality from seed-to-sell. With best-in-class grow facilities, an unparalleled variety of products and flower, world-class talent, and a five-star customer experience, it's meeting the highest industry and consumer standards in every way. It caters to recreational, wellness, and first-time clients with unmatched service and industry-leading expertise, and only offers the highest quality cannabis and CBD products on the market -- most of which you literally can't find anywhere else. The newest leader in the retail cannabis industry. Lume is cannabis in a new light. For more information on Lume, please visit lume.com.

About 313 Presents

313 Presents is Detroit's premier live entertainment company. Inspired by the soul of Detroit, 313 Presents promotes and produces concerts, theatrical productions, sporting events and shows at six world-class venues across southeast Michigan including Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. Headquartered in The District Detroit, 313 Presents is a joint venture between Olympia Entertainment and Pistons Sports & Entertainment. For additional information, visit 313Presents.com.

