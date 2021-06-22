photonicSENS and Qualcomm collaborate on high resolution single lens 3D depth-cameras for mobile 3D Applications on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

VALENCIA, Spain, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- photonicSENS a leading supplier of single lens 3D cameras for next generation depth perception has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to accelerate the commercialization of its industry-leading single lens 3D camera technology. With a complete reference design based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform, smartphone manufacturers can benefit from dramatic enhancements in depth map resolution for front facing applications like enhanced face authentication, and rear facing applications including 3D reconstruction, enhanced bokeh, one-shot macro photography with 3D-reconstruction and printing of small objects and augmented reality (AR).

PhotonicSENS is part of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem Program, which enables software and application vendors to pre-integrate and optimize solutions to create a premium user experience and feature differentiation for OEMs.

"photonicSENS' single lens 3D depth sensing solution will be a game changer for smartphones" said, Ann Whyte, President of photonicSENS, "The 3D depth camera reference designs of this collaboration are based on our single lens apiCAM technology that with a single device delivers simultaneously an RGB image and depth map to offer smartphone manufacturers the means to differentiate with enhanced photographic features, a 1.4Mpx depthmap, the lowest component count, lowest cost and the lowest power dissipation, as well as the best performance in any environment. Snapdragon 888 is a clear leader, and we are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to release our cutting-edge 3D sensing solution to market."

Availability

photonicSENS is presenting the reference design at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain from 28th June to 1 July in Hall 3 (3H52MR). More information about photonicSENS' and the demonstrations at Mobile World Congress 2021 is available at www.photonicSENS.com

About photonicSENS

photonicSENS single lens 3D depth camera simultaneously offers image and the highest resolution depth map to disrupt in gesture recognition, face recognition and advanced applications such as augmented reality on mobile devices. Combining innovative optics and sophisticated algorithms photonicSENS' depth sensing solution reduces the number of components required and it is computationally efficient to enable intelligent vision on any device.

Visit www.photonicsens.com or follow @photonicsens and https://www.facebook.com/photonicsens

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem Program are products and programs of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photonicsens-and-qualcomm-collaborate-on-high-resolution-single-lens-3d-depth-cameras-for-mobile-3d-applications-on-the-qualcomm-snapdragon-888-5g-mobile-platform-301316584.html

SOURCE photonicSENS