Teamster USF Reddaway Freight Members Approve New Contract

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at USF Reddaway have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract that brings Reddaway under the Yellow National Master Freight Agreement (NMFA), increases wages to match the YRC Freight wages in the same area, maintains the health, welfare and pension plans with NMFA increases, and increases paid holidays and vacation time, among other improvements.

Reddaway members voted from June 10 to 17 at their local unions, and vote results were released today. The contract was ratified by a margin of 87 percent to 13 percent. Wage increases will be retroactive to April 1, 2021. The contract (Yellow NMFA) runs through March 31, 2024.

"This is an excellent agreement that provides our members at USF Reddaway with the security and fairness they deserve," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. "Congratulations to all our Reddaway members and to Bob Paffenroth, Co-Chairman of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee (TNFINC) and all the negotiating committee members for a job well done, especially during a pandemic."

"This contract achieves our goal over the years of bringing our Reddaway members' wages and benefits in line with their fellow Teamsters at YRC Freight," Paffenroth said. "This new agreement brings Reddaway under the same contract as YRC Freight, Holland and New Penn."

Most job classifications will see between a 70-cent to $1 per hour wage increase, retroactive to April 1, 2021. There will be an additional 35-cent-per-hour increase (and mileage equivalent) this year on Oct. 1, 2021 as set forth in the Yellow NMFA. There will be an additional 80-cent-per-hour increase in 2022 and again in 2023.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6904

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamster-usf-reddaway-freight-members-approve-new-contract-301315665.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters