New Agency Challenges the Traditional Business Staffing Model

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Dalton, founder of The Hive, is pleased to announce the opening of her business, a staffing agency that just may break the mold – offering companies remote workers at competitive prices, either on an hourly or long-term basis.

"The business staffing model is decades overdue for a shake-up," says Dalton. "At The Hive, we operate at a lower mark-up than our competitors and focus on virtual contractors. This enables us to source highly qualified employees at amazingly affordable prices."



With all of its contractors being virtual, The Hive is able to offer companies the cream of the crop - vetted and tested employees - at attractive prices; hourly rates start at $18. The company's focus is on providing excellent virtual office staff, including: customer service representatives, receptionists, data entry clerks, account managers, graphic designers, website designers, and social media moderators.



Businesses can be secure in the knowledge that they are getting the services of the competent professional talent that they need. The Hive matches the right talent with the right position, establishing training materials and workflow so that staff can be up to speed from day one.



Dalton has the perfect background for a business that requires a knowledge of different work environments and the ability to recruit high-quality talent. Throughout her teens, she was organizing various small businesses, such as running a babysitting service and a snack bar, and later working as an office temp. A career in customer service followed, working in a range of industries, from telecom to online retail, and including some silicon-valley start-ups; she learned as she went and quickly adapted to each new enterprise. Working in a staffing agency, Dalton quickly learned multiple aspects of the business, rising to be the top recruiter on the team. She proudly brings a customer-centric attitude to everything she does, using her skills to screen and hire the right people for the job, and making attrition a thing of the past.



Register for work, post a job, or search for talent here.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-agency-challenges-the-traditional-business-staffing-model-301315211.html

SOURCE The Hive Company