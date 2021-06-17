Triumph Selected by Lockheed Martin to Support F-35 Sustainment at MCAS Cherry Point

BERWYN, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Actuation Products & Services operating company will provide hydraulic utility actuation valves (HUAVs) to Lockheed Martin to support F-35 fleet readiness at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. The Clemmons, North Carolina based Triumph facility will provide engineering and material support for the program over the next five years, bolstering the company's efforts to grow defense contract programs.

Triumph has provided original equipment and aftermarket HUAV parts for the F-35 program since 2014. The company began working with Lockheed Martin to provide HUAV aftermarket parts for military depot operations last year. The engineering and logistics agreement in support of sustainment efforts at the MCAS Cherry Point will further showcase Triumph's technical capability in high demand depot settings.

"We are excited to expand our support of the F-35 program and support MCAS Cherry Point and the U.S. fighters who expect and demand fleet readiness," said Scott Ledbetter, President of Triumph Actuation Product & Services operating company. "Our Clemmons team will provide exceptional service to Lockheed Martin and their Marine Corps customers over the next five years. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Lockheed Martin to support future depot opportunities."

The Triumph Actuation Products & Services operating company offers a wide variety of actuation, hydraulic and landing gear systems as well as MRO services to aerospace and defense customers. Its Clemmons, North Carolina site is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a certified repair station with full engineering development and support on site. The site's products include actuation, pumps and motors for commercial and military aircraft. Triumph Actuation Products & Services has additional sites in Valencia, California, Redmond, Washington and Yakima, Washington.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

