Redbox Expands Redbox Free Live TV With Crackle Plus's Popcornflix Channel

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox, America's destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment, has teamed with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to add the Popcornflix Channel to Redbox Free Live TV. Launching later this month, the channel will feature popular programming including Robert the Bruce, The Clearing, King Solomon's Mines (2004), Jason and the Argonauts (2000), and The Poseidon Adventure (2005) among many other titles.

With nearly 100 channels live including three Redbox branded channels designed and programmed for movie lovers everywhere, Free Live TV features a growing lineup of movies and television, news, lifestyle, and sports entertainment programming available to enjoy for free. Free Live TV is available on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices; Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Chromecast.

"After the recent launch of our Crackle channel on Redbox, the Crackle Plus team is thrilled to expand our relationship by giving the Popcornflix audience yet another convenient location to watch our content for free," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "We are proud to bring Popcornflix's premium offering of Hollywood blockbusters, classic TV series, and action films, to the Redbox Free Live TV audience."

"As audiences continue to turn to Redbox for the widest selection of movies and entertainment, we're thrilled to expand our relationship with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, adding Popcornflix's great selection of films to Free Live TV," said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox.

Redbox has been a leader in quality home entertainment for nearly two decades delivering choice and value to customers and partners across physical and digital channels. Redbox delivers entertainment to 40 million customers across multiple entertainment windows including film distribution, premium video on demand (PVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD).

ABOUT REDBOX

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com .

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has AVOD rights to over 11,000 films and 22,000 episodes of television series. Crackle Plus networks premiere at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) owns Crackle Plus and also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Halcyon Television, Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted division and APlus Productions. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

