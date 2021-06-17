Horizon Health Network partners with MOBIA to leverage SurgeCon software and drive Emergency Department Transformation

Software to improve patient wait times and support surge management

HALIFAX, NS, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator, MOBIA, announced today that its SurgeCon software has been selected by Horizon Health Network (Horizon) to help address emergency department (ED) flow challenges, improve patient wait times, and manage patient surges. The software will be rolled out across seven sites in New Brunswick. The project has been made possible through Health Canada and Innovation Solutions Canada who identified SurgeCon as a powerful tool to improve EDs through their COVID-19 Innovation fund.

SurgeCon will enable Horizon to automate workflows and proactively implement measures in the ED to improve patient outcomes and better support frontline staff. Through real-time surge protocol algorithms, SurgeCon, will instantly notify clinicians and healthcare administrators with specific actions to take based on situational changes -- helping to move patients through the ED, shortening length of overall stay, minimizing surges and ensuring that the appropriate resources are deployed. The software aims to increase transparency and collaboration across departments in the hospital.

Proven to effectively reduce wait times and improve patient flow in the ED, SurgeCon was conceptualized by an emergency department physician and a nurse at Carbonear General Hospital. The software is designed, developed, and operated by MOBIA.

The development of SurgeCon's software is supported by our collaborative research partners from Eastern Health and Memorial University of Newfoundland who are conducting a clinical trial which is funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Government, and the Trinity Conception Placentia Health Foundation. The Newfoundland and Labrador Center for Health Information (NLCHI) and IWK Health Center are also supporting this initiative.

SurgeCon's proven track record and quick start-up time helped to solidify Horizon's decision. "We are committed to providing the best possible patient experience and driving positive patient outcomes," said Jennifer Sheils, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Horizon Health Network. "SurgeCon will enable us to transform the way we manage flow and capacity in our emergency departments by improving patient flow, decreasing wait times and empowering staff to act before a surge occurs. Early Indications show the system is easy to implement and very user-friendly."

"We are thrilled Horizon Health will be using SurgeCon to support their care efforts," said Nevin Pick, Director of Digital Transformation, MOBIA. "Technology has the power to aid clinicians and administrators in their work and SurgeCon is an exceptionally powerful tool, providing real-time data to make real-time decisions. Emergency room staff give every shift 110% and are exceptionally busy. It is an honour to be able to help reduce some of their workload by streamlining and automating portions of their workflow and surfacing the information they need to make informed care decisions."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA, the leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, helps businesses foster connection and realize their full potential through digital transformation. Focused around five key-areas -- Broadband and Wireless Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services – MOBIA partners with clients to operationalize new technologies and processes, driving business agility and efficiency – and truly transforming the way they work. To learn more, visit MOBIA.io.

ABOUT HORIZON

Horizon Health Network (Horizon) is the largest regional health authority in New Brunswick and the second-largest health authority in Atlantic Canada with expertise in diverse areas of health and community services. Focused on delivering quality and safe care to our patients, clients and their families, Horizon operates 12 hospitals and more than 100 medical facilities, clinics and offices throughout New Brunswick. Horizon provides services ranging from acute and specialized care to community-based health services. At the foundation of this health system is a robust network of community-based primary care services offered in a variety of settings in communities throughout the province. Our primary care system is comprised of a number of facilities and services, including community health centres, clinics, public health services, community hospitals, as well as addictions and mental health services. With a collaborative, team approach to offering services in English and French, Horizon delivers sustainable, safe and quality health care services to residents of New Brunswick, as well as northern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Horizon was named one of Canada's 'Top 40 Research Hospitals for 2020 by Research Infosource Inc., a leading Canadian research and consulting firm.

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/17/c8724.html