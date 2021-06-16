Supplying Low Latency GEOINT Foundation Data to the U.S. Government

Leveraging Intermap's patented IRIS™ technology to deliver near-real-time updates for elevation models

Partnering with CACI to change the way foundation data is created, managed and disseminated

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX:IMP) (OTCQX:ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced an OT award from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to produce continually updated (low latency) foundation data for high-priority national security areas of interest.

Intermap and its prime contractor partner, CACI, Inc. – Federal (CACI, and together "Team CACI"), will utilize Intermap's patented IRIS™ processing suite and CACI's Feature Trace automated feature extraction software to create new, highly automated elevation and feature datasets that are near-real-time and dynamic, capable of rapidly changing as the terrain and built environment evolve.

NGA is a combat support agency under the United States Department of Defense and a member of the United States Intelligence Community, with the primary mission of collecting, analyzing and distributing geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) in support of national security. NGA foundation data is used for its global mapping programs and provides the context for GEOINT analysis. This prototype will dramatically improve the quality and currency of feature and elevation data provided to NGA's broad user community and it will accelerate dissemination to users.

In announcing the request for proposals, Enrique Montaño, NGA's program manager for the project said, "We are enthusiastic about the Low Latency Foundation Data project's prospects for helping NGA and its partners obtain updated data of key interest areas in near real time. We feel the project will result in tangible benefits for NGA and the broad constituencies we serve."

This award marks Intermap's return as an NGA contractor for the first time in nine years. Intermap will help NGA change the way foundation data is created, managed and disseminated. This prototype will pave the way to provide NGA and its user community with current foundation data faster than ever.

This Other Transaction was competitively awarded by NGA under Other Transaction Authority ("OTA") pursuant to (10 U.S.C. 2371b) authority of the Department of Defense (DoD) to carry out certain development activities and prototypes on an abbreviated timeline to meet urgent or developmental requirements. Once this prototype is successfully completed, OTA guidelines allow for subsequent awards to be issued from this competition. More details about the NGA project can be found here.

"We are proud to be a part of this award with CACI and look forward to helping advance NGA's mission by leveraging commercial capabilities in an unclassified environment," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "This is the culmination of years of innovation, private investment and automated technology development. Low latency Foundation Data, created from multiple sources, will provide temporal congruency between feature and elevation data along with the quality, currency and global precision needed to advance the U.S. Department of Defense's technical leadership, unique technology, single operational concept and unmatched non-kinetic effects to support America's analysts and war fighters at the point of need."

Intermap Reader Advisory

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX:IMP, OTCQX:ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com .

