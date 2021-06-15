Certarus Is Leading the Energy Transition in Northern Ontario With Multiple Long-Term Contracts as Customers Seek to Reduce Carbon Emissions

TIMMINS, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it is growing its presence in Northern Ontario with two new long-term contracts to provide low carbon energy solutions to large industrial operators and a Memorandum of Understanding with five remote municipalities across Northern Ontario. The corporation has signed multi-year gas supply agreements with Lafarge Canada Inc., EACOM Timber, and Lakeshore Natural Gas to source and deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) to each operation and accelerate the transitioning to low carbon energy across the region.

By compressing and transporting natural gas, Certarus offers a mobile energy distribution service that allows remote bulk fuel customers without pipeline access to reduce dependency on propane and diesel and benefit from lower operational costs and reduced GHG emissions. As businesses and communities increasingly look for more cost-effective solutions to improve their environmental performance, Certarus' end-to-end solutions offer a quick and easy way to transition to low carbon fuel.

"Our ability to safely and reliably deliver low carbon energy wherever our customers need it places us in a unique position to accelerate the energy transition. Lack of pipeline access has historically left remote operators with few options that resulted in higher energy costs and emissions. Our mobile energy distribution capability offers our customers a clean and cost-effective solution that can scale up with demand to provide energy security and price predictability," said Curtis Philippon, CEO & President, Certarus.

"In our ongoing efforts to provide construction solutions that build better cities and communities, we are focusing on improving the sustainability of our business, and that includes making smarter choices about the fuels we use to produce our products. Certarus offers a mobile energy solution that delivers low carbon CNG directly to our facility on the north shore of Lake Huron so that we can replace propane in our industrial dryers and reduce the carbon footprint of our operations, " said David Redfern, CEO Eastern Canada, Lafarge.

"EACOM's mills have been part of Ontario communities for decades. We take our role in the region's economic, social, and environmental development very seriously. As we look to expand our operations, we want to ensure we are limiting our environmental impact in the region. We've made a significant investment in our Elk Lake facility to reduce the use of both diesel fuel and propane, and our partnership with Certarus will ensure we have a reliable flow of low carbon natural gas to fuel our growth going forward," said Kevin Edgson, CEO & President, EACOM.

"Our municipalities are confident that we have found a trusted and well-established gas supply partner in Certarus. That brings us one step closer to delivering critical energy for underserviced communities in the north," said Daryl Skworchinski, CAO for the Town of Marathon.

Increasing demand for low carbon energy is driving rapid growth across Certarus' integrated North American platform.

ABOUT LAFARGE CANADA

Lafarge is Canada's largest provider of sustainable construction materials and a member of the global group, LafargeHolcim. With 6,000 employees and 350 sites across Canada, our mission is to provide construction solutions that build better cities and communities. The cities where Canadians live, work, and raise their families along with the community's infrastructure benefit from the solutions provided by Lafarge consisting of aggregates, asphalt and paving, cement, precast concrete, ready-mix concrete and road construction. Visit www.lafarge.ca for full details and follow us on Twitter @Lafarge_Canada and LinkedIn @LafargeCanada.

ABOUT EACOM TIMBER CORPORATION

EACOM Timber Corporation is a major Eastern Canadian wood products company. Operations include the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of lumber and wood-based value-added products, and the management of forest resources. EACOM owns seven sawmills, a remanufacturing facility, and an engineered I-joist plant with over 1,200 employees. The Company is committed to investing in strong assets, including healthy forests, advanced technology, and talented people.

Visit our website at www.EACOM.ca and follow us on Twitter @EACOMTimberCo.

ABOUT LAKESHORE NATURAL GAS

The five proponent Municipalities of Marathon, Manitouwdge, Terrace Bay, Schreiber and Wawa, have jointly incorporated Lakeshore Natural Gas as the operating name for the Local Distribution Company (LDC). The proposed natural gas distribution system will be owned and operated by the Utility (Lakeshore Natural Gas), a company owned in equal parts, by the five Municipalities.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company safely delivers clean burning fuels to remote communities and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero emission fuel distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com.

