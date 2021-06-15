REI Systems Establishes MOU with Norfolk State University to Strengthen our Diversity and Capabilities

STERLING, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has completed a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) to team with Norfolk State University (NSU) to strategically supplement REI's capabilities and offerings. REI will collaborate with this leading Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to better serve current and future REI customers and to strengthen the diversity of our company's staff. The MOU with NSU will provide REI's federal customers access to NSU's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (COE) expertise.

REI Senior Director Jeff Myers stated, "We believe federal agencies need access to the best expertise and research from institutions of higher learning. We are pleased that Norfolk State has agreed to team with REI to strengthen our customers' cybersecurity posture. This relationship will also help advance the diversity of REI's workforce."

Dr. Aurelia Williams, Executive Director of NSU's Cybersecurity COE, said, "NSU's faculty, staff, and students are excited to offer our expertise together with REI Systems to federal agencies who may need services such as cyber modeling, simulation, analysis, and experimentation – our COE's core focus."

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 600+ problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Government Data Analytics, Grants Management Systems and Products, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

About Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University is a comprehensive urban public institution committed to transforming students' lives through exemplary teaching, research, and service. Offering a supportive academic and culturally diverse environment for all, the University empowers its students to turn their aspirations into reality and achieve their full potential as well-rounded, resourceful citizens and leaders for the 21st century. With annual operating revenues exceeding $196 million, and more than 1,200 employees and more than 30,000 alumni, NSU plays a vital economic and social role in Norfolk, the Hampton Roads region, and across Virginia.

Contact

Jeff Myers

Senior Director

jmyers@reisystems.com

