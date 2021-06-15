OneKey® MLS Announces Exclusive Partnership with SentriLock

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, LLC , the Official Lockbox Solution for the National Association of REALTORS®, today announced that OneKey ® MLS has contracted SentriLock as the real estate lockbox, showing service and experience management solution provider for its members.

A top 10 MLS in the U.S. by size, OneKey® MLS' 42,000+ members service the entire New York metropolitan area. This partnership with SentriLock will enable OneKey® MLS agents to replace and upgrade their existing legacy lockboxes from a variety of manufacturers with more than 24,000 SentriGuard® next-generation lockboxes.

"OneKey® MLS is committed to providing REALTORS® with a range of robust tools that help them build their business and deliver great customer experiences," said OneKey® MLS CEO Jim Speer. "We chose SentriLock because of their innovation, product vision, and unmatched customer support."

"The industry demand for SentriGuard® lockboxes has been truly astonishing," said Scott Fisher, founder and CEO of SentriLock. "We are delighted that OneKey®MLS, one of the country's largest Multiple Listing Services, chose SentriLock to support their members. It's great validation of our investment in new products, mobile access technology and customer success."

The SentriGuard® lockbox is packed with industry-first technology and easy to use features that make it the most secure, agent-friendly and reliable lockbox on the market. SentriGuard® leads the industry in device life with the longest-lasting battery – up to 10 years – that's fully agent replaceable. SentriGuard® also has a built-in battery backup for ultimate reliability. FlexCodes™ enable flexible and controlled access for every situation. Touch-N-Show™ NFC technology enables agents to open their SentriGuard® lockboxes with the tap of an NFC-enabled phone in less than two seconds, making it the fastest-opening electronic lockbox available.

For more information about SentriLock's SentriGuard® and SentriKey Showing Service® solutions, visit www.sentrilock.com .

About SentriLock

Founded in 2002, SentriLock, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and its Official Lockbox Solution. The company's primary mission is to provide its customers with technology solutions that are member-focused and driven to provide superior customer service. SentriLock has a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating and is committed to providing exceptional support and technology to all its customers.

About OneKey® MLS

With the expanded size and scale made possible by the merger of the MLS of Long Island and the Hudson Gateway MLS, OneKey® MLS is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey® MLS is dedicated to giving customers more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best tools and resources to help them do better business. For more information, go to OneKeyMLSNY.com

