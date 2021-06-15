Rritual Superfoods Advances Toward Full Rollout with CROSSMARK

CROSSMARK Team to Launch Sales and Marketing Campaign to Rritual's 57 Targeted National and Regional Retail Chains

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE:RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC:RRSFF) is excited to announce the Company has conducted and completed multiple training sessions with CROSSMARK Account and Business Executives, a prerequisite designed to empower the CROSSMARK team in advance of their mobilization.

The sessions have been designed to educate the CROSSMARK team on Rritual's full line of premium brand of functional superfoods so that they are fully prepared with product knowledge, benefits and applications as they begin the process of setting up sales appointments with 57 targeted national and retail chains throughout the USA.

Highlights of the CROSSMARK Advancement:

Rritual has completed 3 training sessions with all CROSSMARK Account and Business Executives

Deploying CROSSMARK's proprietary Accelerator ™ program, the team has identified 57 target retail chains for Rritual

program, the team has identified 57 target retail chains for Rritual CROSSMARK's sales team is armed and ready, beginning to schedule sales appointments for Q3, for products to be shipped in Q4

"The CROSSMARK team has a highly sophisticated approach, and through their Accelerator™ program, they have analyzed proprietary syndicated data to help us identify the size of the category and the best retail targets for the upcoming sales campaign," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual CEO. "The training program we have just completed with the CROSSMARK team has completed the internal process, making them armed and ready to accelerate our full launch strategy."

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About CROSSMARK

Today CROSSMARK accelerates brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry. Their team of 25,000+ employees are responsible for servicing all major retailers throughout North America—from buying desks to consumer baskets. Additionally, their unparalleled eCommerce and omnichannel expertise continue to innovate the industry, well beyond brick and mortar. Their newly launched proprietary CROSSMARK Accelerator™ platform delivers state-of-the-art insights and analytics through advanced modeling and artificial intelligence. The results are smarter, faster growth.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market



