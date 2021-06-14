Axxess Announces Forcura as a Strategic Partner

DALLAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, a leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, today announced a strategic partnership with Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enhances an electronic health record (EHR) by enabling safer patient care coordination and transitions. This strategic partnership will provide Axxess clients the ability to manage the workflow associated with onboarding new patients as well as the coordination of care for existing patients through an API integration with Forcura. The Forcura platform combines workflow and collaboration tools, third-party engagement capabilities, and analytics to support healthcare providers across multiple care settings and services.

With Forcura's referral automation feature, Axxess EHR clients will be able to process referrals and onboard patients up to 50% faster, giving clinical teams more time to prepare plans of care. All plans of care sent via the Axxess and Forcura interface are tracked and can be signed electronically, enabling staff to coordinate targeted physician outreach and meet their billing targets. Axxess users in the field will be able to update the patient chart in real time. Leaders can also monitor team performance and outstanding orders volumes with user-friendly reports.

"Technology integrations like this partnership with Forcura are the key to transforming the delivery of care in the home," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "This enhanced experience will empower our clients to provide the best patient care, while lowering their administrative expenses and optimizing their revenue cycles."

Craig Mandeville, founder and CEO at Forcura, said: "We are excited to launch this relationship with Axxess, whose innovative approach to delivering care at home aligns perfectly to our mission of empowering better patient care. Our goal is to provide our clients a best-in-class care coordination platform that adds an even greater return on their investment in Axxess as their EHR source of record."



About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 8,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Forcura

Forcura, a leading healthcare technology with a deep commitment to enabling better patient care, facilitates safe patient transitions and care coordination on behalf of providers across the continuum. The Forcura Care Coordination Platform combines provider workflow and collaboration tools, patient and provider engagement capabilities and analytics powered by frictionless clinical data exchange to support the unique needs of healthcare providers across numerous care settings and services. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.

