Leading LTL Carrier, Estes Express Lines, Selects Spireon's Best-in-Class FleetLocate Trailer Management Solution

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon , the Vehicle Intelligence Company, and Estes Express Lines, the largest privately owned freight shipping company in North America, announced today they are partnering to deploy Spireon's best-in-class FleetLocate trailer management solution across Estes' fleet of nearly 40,000 trailers, containers, and converter dollies. This will improve services for Estes' less-than-truckload customers, and help the company optimize asset utilization, minimize unplanned asset detention, and maximize return on investment through actionable data analytics.

"Estes' decision to adopt Spireon's FleetLocate is rooted in our commitment to leverage innovative technology to continously improve operational efficiency and service to our customers," said Webb Estes, VP of Process Improvement. "Having evaluated several solutions, we selected Spireon because of its superior technology and unique approach to creating a long-term partnership. The Spireon team understood our pain points, talked us through our options, and showed us proof of our future ROI. Spireon's solution will provide visibility into the location and status of all our assets, streamline operations, improve the driver experience, and ultimately allow us to deliver a superior experience to our customers."

Estes is an end-to-end transportation and custom logistics solutions provider. The Richmond, VA-based fourth-generation company has 90 years of freight shipping expertise and has worked through the decades to build a robust transportation network, a reputation for financial stability, and an award-winning safety record. Estes' dedication to remaining nimble and responsive to the ever-changing shipping needs of its customers is reflected in its decision to adopt trailer tracking from Spireon.

Spireon's Fleetlocate Trailer Mangement solution is comprised of the industry's first modular hardware platform, which allows Estes to tailor the product to meet the company's specific needs. This solution gives Estes the ability to add additional sensors as the business needs change over time. Estes will leverage the technology to locate specific assets at more than 250 terminals and thousands of customer sites to get drivers on the road faster and improve service to shippers. Data-driven analytics from the solution support more efficient trailer utilization, helping Estes leadership understand if there is a need to acquire additional assets, while also reducing administrative expenses associated with asset inventory and inspection reporting.

"Estes' nearly century-long history of providing responsive LTL and related freight solutions, coupled with a personal experience to every customer, are remarkable," said John Krumheuer, President of Transportation. "We are delighted to collaborate with Webb Estes and his team to further enhance the fleet's longstanding commitment to continuous innovation and service. With its modular design and unlimited sensor capabilities, Spireon's FleetLocate is the ideal solution to meet Estes' specific needs, and those of other leading fleets with a variety of operational profiles and varying stages of technology adoption."

Not only is Spireon providing the telematics but the Spireon Installation Services team is installing the solution at the Estes locations with the goal of a full fleet deployment by year end. The Spireon Sales Engineers are working closely with Estes to manage all aspects of the installation, implementation, and data integration.

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products Goldstar, LoJack-Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's state-of-the-art IoT platform, NSpire powers both the company's expansive suite of connected vehicle solutions and the advanced telematics of some of the world's largest automotive OEMs, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing billions of data events each month. With its open architecture and platform-as-a-service approach, NSpire's superior data warehousing, analytics and insights capabilities are fully scalable and ideally suited for an array of mission-critical applications across industries. Learn more www.spireon.com .

About Estes

Estes is the largest, privately-owned freight carrier in North America. As an asset-based transportation provider with a global footprint, Estes always goes the extra mile to deliver reliable freight solutions and exceptional service that keep its customers coming back. Ethical and honest, with over 90-years of freight shipping expertise, Estes has worked through the decades to build a robust fleet and vast network of over 10,000 doors and 265 terminals nationwide. And the company's comprehensive transportation solutions are backed by its continued investment in technology resources, as well as the support of over 20,000 fiercely committed employees. Estes offers comprehensive freight shipping solutions, including Less Than Truckload (LTL), Volume and Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, Custom Shipping and Logistics, and Final Mile.

