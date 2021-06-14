KBR Awarded INSITE® Advisory Services Contract by Iowa Fertilizer

HOUSTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide INSITE® monitoring and advisory services for three years to Iowa Fertilizer Company's plant at Wever, Iowa.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide INSITE® services, part of KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite, to proactively monitor plant operations utilizing deep domain expertise to diagnose operational problems, determine probable root causes, and recommend corrective actions to prevent or mitigate abnormal events that could lead to unplanned shutdowns and unnecessary emissions.

KBR INSITE® is a cloud-based service for remotely monitoring plant process performance and the health of critical equipment. KBR INSITE® uses a combination of state-of-the-art web-enabled visualization dashboards and advanced mathematical algorithms to observe, track, and analyze operational parameters and key performance indicators (KPIs) that impact the overall efficiency and productivity of the plant.

"We are excited to be a part of IFCo's commitment towards a sustainable and zero-carbon future and will do our part by providing continuous improvement of all key aspects of their fertilizer plant operations," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "Through KBR INSITE® service, our team of process experts will remotely monitor and evaluate the performance and health of critical equipment at IFCo's ammonia plant. This proactive collaboration with KBR will ensure that IFCo can continue to operate its plant efficiently, reliably and safely through all phases of operations including start-up, shutdown and steady-state operations. The overall goal of INSITE is to extend the operating life of the IFCo plant in a sustainable and profitable way, while remaining fully committed to maintaining safe and healthy operations."

KBR has a long history of designing and building end-to-end, sophisticated, digitalization solutions and services for our clients worldwide, including high-fidelity operator training simulators, reliability-based maintenance solutions, dynamic simulation solutions, advanced process control solutions and more. KBR's digitalization technologies and solutions enable companies to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and create opportunities for increased revenue and profitability, while deriving high availability and enhanced value from their existing assets.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic; the company's ability to respond to the challenges and business disruption presented by the COVID-19 pandemic; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies relating to the streamlining of its Energy Solutions business; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the company's ability to continue to generate anticipated levels of revenue, profits and cash flow from operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting economic downturn; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

