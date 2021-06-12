ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Huntington Nissan of Patrick Dupree Group Partners with Shop Smart Autos Huntington Nissan, part of the Patrick Dupree Group of Huntington, began a lead generation program with Shop Smart Autos. The first of its group to begin was Huntington Nissan. The Patrick Dupree Group gave Arthur Early, Director of Market Management for Shop Smart Autos, an opportunity to start with their Huntington Nissan used car inventory. Teddy Valdez, Huntington Nissan's General Manager decided to purchase and test 100 pre-owned leads. That was the challenge presented on an inventory of 96 vehicles. Arthur accepted the challenge and Shop Smart Autos delivered the 100 leads in less than 6 weeks and the leads returned a good conversion.

"Not even Houdini can get us 100 leads in a few weeks on our 96 vehicle inventory"

Shop Smart Autos offers dealers an opportunity for exclusive leads with shoppers, as the platform nurtures the consumer until s/he links directly to the dealer's VIN-specific inventory. "It is not easy to deliver 100 leads in a short period of time with an inventory of under 100 to promote, but Shop Smart Autos prides itself on nurturing every opportunity until it becomes a solid lead for our dealers. Many times we respond back to an initial inquiry until we get as many as 20 points of information." stated Richie Bello, Founder of Shop Smart Autos.

Bello was recognized by General Motors press release

https://www.computerworld.com/article/2783373/gm-warns-dealers-about-working-with-pure-play-online-auto-sellers.html

in 1999 for his forward-thinking, Bello made a deal with eBay to sell cars for a dealer he represented in Long Island New York. That dealer introduced the industry to the use of digital technology, moving the trend away from using traditional media exclusively. Bello's background includes a stint with R.L. Polk where he cut his gums on big data. He continued his career in the industry and began developing software that continues to meet the needs of the industry.

