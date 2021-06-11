Bell MTS and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign expanded multi-year partnership

Bell MTS renewed as Official Telecommunications Partner of the Bombers

Partnership includes category exclusivity and new behind the scenes series

WINNIPEG, MB, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell MTS today announced an expanded 3-year partnership with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as official telecommunications partner of Manitoba's Canadian Football League club for 2022-2024, including category exclusivity and a new social media series to bring fans closer to the team.

"Bell MTS is proud to continue as the official partner of the Blue Bombers as we take our support for our hometown football team even further," said Ryan Klassen, Vice Chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada. "Our partnership with this celebrated Manitoba institution is a key part of the Bell MTS commitment to the community, and we're all looking forward to an exciting 2021 Bombers season."

The expanded sponsorship agreement will also feature an exclusive new Bell-produced series for social media and other platforms that offers a behind the scenes look at the Bombers, Bell MTS Game Day and Banjo Bowl in-stadium fan experiences, and continued opportunities for collaboration on the Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Bell MTS," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "Bell MTS has been a fantastic partner of the Club for the last 10 years, and we are especially appreciative of their support over the last year. We value their desire to give back to the community and to help support our youth programming, which is so important to the Club."

Bell Media sports networks TSN and RDS are exclusive broadcast and digital media partners of the Canadian Football League.

Investing in our communities

Bell MTS is building a more connected Manitoba with investments in the most advanced 5G and fibre broadband networks, while also supporting arts, sports, mental health and other community initiatives throughout the province.

Proud partners of the Bombers, the Winnipeg Jets, Dauphin's Countryfest, United Way Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, the University of Manitoba, North Forge, Manito Ahbee Festival and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Bell MTS also recently signed new multi-year sponsorship agreements with the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the Festival du Voyageur.

Bell Let's Talk enables a range of community mental health initiatives in Manitoba and offers a dedicated fund for Indigenous mental health, which has supported Peguis Foundation and SunLodge Village, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata, Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin, Bear Clan Patrol and Behavioural Health Foundation. Bell Let's Talk has also partnered with the Manitoba government to expand a hub model for integrated youth services and enable distance coaching programming for children, youth and their families.

As part of Bell's commitment to improve access to mental health care for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities throughout Canada, the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund announced new support for Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network in Winnipeg earlier this year.

About Bell MTS

Bell MTS is part of BCE, Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband, wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout Manitoba. To learn more, please visit BellMTS.ca or BCE.ca .

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

