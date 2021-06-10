Dunbridge Financial Announces Exclusive Partnership with TIMBER MART

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto-based international payments and Foreign Exchange firm Dunbridge Financial announced today that they have entered an exclusive partnership with Tim-Br Marts Ltd. (TIMBER MART), one of Canada's largest buying groups for independent building material and hardware dealers. The partnership will offer all TIMBER MART members access to industry-leading foreign exchange, global payment and receipts, and currency risk management solutions.

As a trusted partner, Dunbridge Financial will provide TIMBER MART locations across Canada with cost effective, secure money transfer solutions for all their foreign purchasing and revenue repatriation needs. Dunbridge Financials' international payment solutions will help TIMBER MART locations mitigate foreign currency risk and offer preferred FX pricing, all managed from a single platform.

Speaking on the partnership, Dunbridge CEO Alex Arnold said "We are thrilled to align ourselves with this well-established and trusted brand within the Canadian market. We look forward to supporting TIMBER MART members with their international payment needs and to help take the complexity and cost out of procuring goods internationally".

Kurt Norlen, National Procurement Manager for TIMBER MART added "We are very excited to add a premier Financial Services brand to our collection of programs, which will allow our members to receive preferred pricing and catered service when transacting internationally."

The partnership will also make it easier for foreign suppliers of building materials and hardware products to enter the Canadian market and get their merchandise on Canadian shelves.

About Dunbridge Financial

Dunbridge Financial provides customer-first technology led, global money movement solutions to corporate customers across North America. With an industry leading digital platform, and services that include foreign exchange, international payments and receipts, and FX risk management, Dunbridge Financial is a feature-rich financial services company that allows customers to operate and grow globally, confidently.

About TIMBER MART

Founded in 1967, TIMBER MART is the largest national member-owned buying group in Canada for the true independent entrepreneur. With hundreds of members, including independent building-material and hardware retailers, commercial dealers and manufacturers located in every province across Canada, TIMBER MART provides its extensive dealer network with a menu of competitive buying programs, comprehensive marketing services and personalized support to drive independent business success.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunbridge-financial-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-timber-mart-301310108.html

SOURCE Dunbridge Financial

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/10/c0278.html