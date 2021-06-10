OneTrust Partners with Snowflake to Enable Data Discovery and Governance in Snowpark, A New Developer Environment for Data Programming

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the #1 fastest-growing company on the Inc. 500 and category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced a partnership with Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), the data cloud company, to extend native Snowflake support for scanning and classification via Snowpark. OneTrust DataDiscoveryTM seamlessly integrates with Snowpark (and Java/Scala UDFs) to enhance the way data engineers and data scientists connect, scan, and identify sensitive data to help companies manage regulatory requirements.

Customers can leverage the OneTrust DataDiscovery and Snowpark integration to enrich data programmability and improve developer efficiency. Together, the two technologies create and operationalize data pipelines at scale from a centralized platform while enabling users to write code in the language of their choice.

With OneTrust DataDiscovery and Snowpark, customers can do even more on Snowflake's single, integrated platform including:

Find and identify sensitive data across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured datasets

Minimize time to scan by scaling up the volume of data

Report on metadata results or optionally include sample data

Automatically lock down access to sensitive data by providing intelligence to access control tools

Seamlessly restrict and grant access via sensitivity labels or manual selection

"Snowpark, the newly introduced developer tool, allows software engineers to deploy custom code on Snowflake's data warehouse to perform various information management tasks," said Isaac Kunen, Senior Product Manager, Snowflake. "By integrating with OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, users can find and identify sensitive data while reducing the amount of time and money spent complying with regulatory requirements."

"Finding, classifying, and cataloging data is a complex and time-consuming process that spans technologies and business owners," said Kevin Jones, Director of Product Management, OneTrust. "Companies need a centralized way to discover and classify personal and non-personal data to better support their privacy, security, and data governance initiatives. With the OneTrust and Snowflake integration, companies can power complete data coverage across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured to automate these workstreams."

For more information on how OneTrust integrates with Snowflake, request a demo or visit OneTrust.com.

Availability:

OneTrust DataDiscovery is available today. Snowpark capabilities are currently in preview with customers and the technology with be available for public viewing very soon.

