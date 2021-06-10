Advisor Group Successfully Partners with Five Wealth Management Practices with $331 Million in Total Client Assets to its SagePoint Financial Subsidiary

PHOENIX, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of five independent wealth management firms that collectively oversee $331 million in total client assets to its platform.

Each of the firms joined Advisor Group through its network member firm SagePoint Financial. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "We take great pride in being the destination of choice for so many incredible financial professionals. Each of the advisors who have recently joined SagePoint and Advisor Group have established exceptional track records of client service, matched with a strong entrepreneurial drive. With our powerful business coaching tools, practice management support and flexible technology solutions, we look forward to helping each of them expand their business."

The wealth management firms that have affiliated with Advisor Group and SagePoint include:

Granite Vista Financial of Phoenix : Founded and run by advisor David "Chris" Benson , Granite Vista has $48.3 million in client assets. Mr. Benson , who provides financial planning and wealth management services for clients throughout Central Arizona , joined Advisor Group and SagePoint specifically for the flexibility and independence they provide, in addition to access to technology that will support his business growth and the needs of his clients.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "Along with Desireé and her team, we are excited to welcome this group of highly successful financial professionals to the SagePoint and Advisor Group family. We are honored they chose Advisor Group recognizing that our superior technology and business solutions, among many other resources, are just what they need to propel their company to the next level of growth."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,300 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

